Behind the Business: Jensen Jewelers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jensen Jewelers has been a part of the Twin Falls community since 1956. This week’s Behind the Business brings us to the oldest jeweler in the Magic Valley.

Love is an adventure, at least at Jensen Jewelers it is.

“Jensen Jewelers started in 1956 in downtown Twin, real close to where we are that, we use to be in the old Perrine Hotel across the street, and then in 1958, moved to the building we are in, at Jensen Ring Makers, and started a full line jewelry store at that point,” said Tony Prater, the CEO and owner of Jensen Jewelers.

For the past 45 years, Prater has been working for the company, with the last 17 as CEO and owner of the business, which now features 16 stores across Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Wyoming.

“We started here in 1956, then we opened our Burley store in 1962, and of course we have our mall store here in the Magic Valley Mall, we’ve been keeping growing, but we only grow where it makes sense to us, we like to be where it’s family, where it’s ag bases communities, where people are real people and that’s just who we are,” said Prater.

With more than 100 employees, they sell a lot of different pieces, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, but their biggest piece that people say I do to, is the engagement rings.

“We sell things that matter to the heart, we sell a lot of wedding rings, engagement rings, and diamonds for all occasions, that’s really our biggest focus, is making people’s lives better by providing that great piece of history that they’ll never forget,” said Prater.

One of the biggest draws is the Elk Ivory Jewelry, which is custom made at their store in downtown Twin Falls, and can be designed to your liking.

“We are the largest world producer of Elk Ivory Jewelry, we have teams that go out on the road, they travel and they sell the jewelry, of course you can buy it here, everything is custom made for you, we do custom work here,” said Prater.

But, really Prater says, it’s about the people and creating happiness and love through the pieces that speak to you.

“Enriching somebody’s life by the engagement ring or the 50th anniversary ring, that’s a really special part that I just enjoy the stories,” said Prater.

You can visit Jensen Jewelers at 109 Main Ave in Twin Falls Monday through Saturday from 10:00 to 6:00, in the Magic Valley Mall on Monday through Sunday from 11:00-8:00 and in Burley at 1241 Overland Ave Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 6:00 and Saturday from 10:00 to 5:00.

