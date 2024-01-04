Blaine County Recycling Center and Pacific Recycling collaborate to re-purpose material

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT previously took a look into the electronic waste program at the Blaine County Recycling Center. Now we’re taking a deeper dive into everything they process and sell to Pacific Recycling in Twin Falls County.

“Blaine County Recycling Center, we process recyclable material that we collect by curbside when you put your trash out and then we process it here so we can sell it to our buyers,” said Supervisor of Blaine County Recycling, Lamar Waters.

Blaine County Recycle Center collects recyclable materials and makes it into a shippable form to sell to their buyers.

“We do 400 thousand to 500 thousand pounds a month, and then by the year, that’s like over 5 million pounds of product or trash that we keep out of the land fill,” said Waters.

Once materials are bailed, the bails are placed on a scale and then their measurements are recorded. Once that step is complete, they are set aside, ready for purchase. Material is then picked up by the buyers to be re-purposed. One of those buyers includes Pacific Recycling in Twin Falls.

“We work with Lamar at Blaine County Recycle Center, helping market some of the recyclable materials they collect. Most recently we’ve been working with them on electronic recycling, gathering anything that has a cord, whether that’s old appliances, vacuums, computers etcetera,” said Pacific Recycling’s general manager, Anthony Bowden.

Once materials reach Twin Falls, Pacific Recycling then sorts and distributes the recyclables directly to the mills and smelter shops to be melted and produced into brand new products.

