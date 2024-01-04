Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Buhl Wrestling to host 50th anniversary invitational over the weekend

The tournament is one of the longest-running high school wrestling tournaments in Idaho.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl wrestling Invitational is set for January 5-6 from Buhl High School, where the Indians celebrate their 50th anniversary of the tournament.

The tournament is one of the longest-running high school wrestling tournaments in Idaho.

The invitational goes beyond the current group of wrestlers, as it means so much to the community and families in Buhl, Idaho, seeing the tournament each year.

“We got some third-generation guys wrestling in the tournament this weekend, which is exciting,” head coach Fred Bartlett said. “My dad (Kelly Bartlett) wrestled in the second Buhl invite which is pretty cool to be a part of something that long and it shows that our community cares about wrestling.”

Not only will the tournament celebrate 50 years and a great history, but it will also have some elite competitions.

There will be 31 total schools in attendance for the tournament.

The Indians will host 10+ 3A and 2A scores throughout Friday and Saturday, along with some 4A schools.

It will be nothing but great matches all weekend.

“It’s a really good halfway point to see where we stand with the rest of the 3A’s in the state,” Bartlett said. “We’ve made an emphasis this year that every time we go into a gym, we want to be the team to beat and send a message.”

If you’re going to get a point against the Indians, you’ll have to earn it.

The tournament kicks off Friday at 3:00 p.m. from Buhl High School and continues into Saturday.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon
File
New map shows political affiliation of people who moved into Idaho
Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th

Latest News

Kimberly boys deliver a Bulldog beatdown; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores
Kimberly boys deliver a Bulldog beatdown; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores
This was the last game for both Golden Eagle squads before they started conference play on...
CSI men’s and women’s basketball open 2024 with a win
The Spudman Triathon's starting and finish lines were decorated with the mascot "Spuddy Buddy."
Gone in 600 seconds; Spudman Triathlon sells out in 10 minutes
This will be the last game for both Golden Eagle squads before they start conference play on...
CSI basketball returns Tuesday evening for a double-header