Buhl Wrestling to host 50th anniversary invitational over the weekend

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl wrestling Invitational is set for January 5-6 from Buhl High School, where the Indians celebrate their 50th anniversary of the tournament.

The tournament is one of the longest-running high school wrestling tournaments in Idaho.

The invitational goes beyond the current group of wrestlers, as it means so much to the community and families in Buhl, Idaho, seeing the tournament each year.

“We got some third-generation guys wrestling in the tournament this weekend, which is exciting,” head coach Fred Bartlett said. “My dad (Kelly Bartlett) wrestled in the second Buhl invite which is pretty cool to be a part of something that long and it shows that our community cares about wrestling.”

Not only will the tournament celebrate 50 years and a great history, but it will also have some elite competitions.

There will be 31 total schools in attendance for the tournament.

The Indians will host 10+ 3A and 2A scores throughout Friday and Saturday, along with some 4A schools.

It will be nothing but great matches all weekend.

“It’s a really good halfway point to see where we stand with the rest of the 3A’s in the state,” Bartlett said. “We’ve made an emphasis this year that every time we go into a gym, we want to be the team to beat and send a message.”

If you’re going to get a point against the Indians, you’ll have to earn it.

The tournament kicks off Friday at 3:00 p.m. from Buhl High School and continues into Saturday.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.