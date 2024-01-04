Celestial events in January

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Chris Anderson from the College of Southern Idaho, Faulkner Planetarium joined Rise and Shine to talk about the upcoming star party and other celestial events that will be occurring during January.

For more information about upcoming star parties, and other celestial events, you can visit the Centennial Observatory’s website. To watch the full interview with Chris Anderson click the play button up above.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.