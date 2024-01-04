Elks Hoop Shoot National free throw contest begins Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River Elks Lodge is sponsoring the Elks Hoop Shot, a national free throw contest.

The competition enters its 51st year, and the objective is simple, make as many free throws as possible.

You will have 25 shots total, and the winner of each age group will move on to the District Hoop Shoot at Minico High School on January 20th.

It is a fun event, and many are encouraged to participate for free.

“It started in the 1930s as it evened the playing field for kids and helped them to participate,” Hoop Shoot Chairman Jerry Diehl said. “It developed through the years with the Elk Lodge, and it became a national event.”

The last National Champion from the area was in 2009 when Regan Harr claimed the top prize.

Ages 8-13 are welcome to participate. There will be three boys and three girls winners of each age group that will move on to the next round.

The event starts Saturday at 3:00 p.m. from the Jerome Recreation District.

