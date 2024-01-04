Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

FDA looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts in people using Ozempic, other weight loss drugs

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA is looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts and aspiration linked to the use of popular diabetes and weight loss drugs.

People who take medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Rybelsus and Wegovy may be at risk for these side effects.

This just means that the FDA has identified a potential safety issue, but it does not mean that FDA has found a causal relationship between the drug and the risks.

On its website, the FDA reported that it is evaluating the need for regulatory action after it received reports of unusual side effects like accidentally breathing in food or liquid.

These popular drugs designed to treat diabetes or weight loss mimic GLP-1, a hormone naturally produced in the body that slows the passage of food through the stomach.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
New map shows political affiliation of people who moved into Idaho
Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th
Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante confirmed multiple victims in a school shooting in Perry,...
Iowa school shooting: Multiple victims reported
Imam Hassan Sharif was shot outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque in Newark, New Jersey...
New Jersey police seek killer of a Muslim leader outside Newark mosque
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Iran suicide bombings killing at least 84 people
File - The Dunkin' logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A customer...
Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims