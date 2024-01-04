Hildreth, Lois

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Lois Frances Hildreth, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away on December 29, 2023.

Lois was born May 4, 1932, in Center, Missouri to George Gould and Anna May Kidwell. She was the older sister to Louise and Evelyn. The family moved to Idaho in her senior year where she graduated from Castleford High School. It was there that Lois met her future husband Gerald Hildreth, and they were married February 17, 1951.

She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1954 and their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 23, 1963. Lois was a hard worker, working in farm fields, at Kellwood, and then at Betaseed until retirement.

Lois was preceded in death by Gerald, her husband of 63 years, daughter Peggy Hamby (Walter), sister Evelyn Duncan, and two grandsons Austin Hennefer and Logan Hennefer.

She is survived by daughters Mary Ann Hennefer (Dennis) of Carey, Carol Jones (Carl) of Hollister, and son Gerry Hildreth (Louisa) of Twin Falls, sister Louise McManaman, 15 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Assisted Living for taking such good care of our mom for the last two and a half years.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Wilks Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. A viewing will be held one hour before services. Interment will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery at 2350 4th Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

