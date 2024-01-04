Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Hildreth, Lois

December 29, 2023, Age 91
Lois Frances Hildreth, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away on December 29, 2023.
Lois Frances Hildreth, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away on December 29, 2023.(Wilks Magic Valley Funeral Home)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Lois Frances Hildreth, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away on December 29, 2023.

Lois was born May 4, 1932, in Center, Missouri to George Gould and Anna May Kidwell. She was the older sister to Louise and Evelyn. The family moved to Idaho in her senior year where she graduated from Castleford High School. It was there that Lois met her future husband Gerald Hildreth, and they were married February 17, 1951.

She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1954 and their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 23, 1963. Lois was a hard worker, working in farm fields, at Kellwood, and then at Betaseed until retirement.

Lois was preceded in death by Gerald, her husband of 63 years, daughter Peggy Hamby (Walter), sister Evelyn Duncan, and two grandsons Austin Hennefer and Logan Hennefer.

She is survived by daughters Mary Ann Hennefer (Dennis) of Carey, Carol Jones (Carl) of Hollister, and son Gerry Hildreth (Louisa) of Twin Falls, sister Louise McManaman, 15 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Assisted Living for taking such good care of our mom for the last two and a half years.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Wilks Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. A viewing will be held one hour before services. Interment will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery at 2350 4th Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
New map shows political affiliation of people who moved into Idaho
Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th
Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

The community cupboard has been open in Twin Falls since November 2023
Local business, Homestyle Direct, creates a cupboard for the Magic Valley community
Trash generic
Blaine County Recycling Center and Pacific Recycling collaborate to re-purpose material
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Choules, Kliss K.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Smith, Laurence J.