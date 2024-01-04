Advertise with Us
Idaho Fish & Game catching deer to calculate winter numbers

Spring will be here before we know it, and Idaho Fish & Game is counting to see how many deer survived the long winter months.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Spring will be here before we know it, and Idaho Fish & Game is counting to see how many deer survived the long winter months.

We were joined on Rise and Shine by Idaho Fish & Game Regional Communications Manager for the Magic Valley Region Terry Thompson who told us how the process works.

To hear more about how they use information from this process click the play button above.

