Idaho teacher salaries increase

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Idaho Department of Education, Idaho teacher’s salaries have increased by 9.1% in the last year.

According to Idaho Education News, teacher’s salaries have gone up about $5,000 since the 2022-2023 school year cycle.

The results came in with average pay and extra pay added to that.

The average salary for teachers is $60,000.

Blaine County is number 61 in raising teacher salaries with an increase of 11.9%. They are number one in how much they pay which is an average of $90,000.

