Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Idaho teacher salaries increase

Idaho teacher salaries increased 9.1% this last year
Idaho teacher salaries increased 9.1% this last year(WGEM)
By Maitane Orue
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Idaho Department of Education, Idaho teacher’s salaries have increased by 9.1% in the last year.

According to Idaho Education News, teacher’s salaries have gone up about $5,000 since the 2022-2023 school year cycle.

The results came in with average pay and extra pay added to that.

The average salary for teachers is $60,000.

Blaine County is number 61 in raising teacher salaries with an increase of 11.9%. They are number one in how much they pay which is an average of $90,000.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon
File
New map shows political affiliation of people who moved into Idaho
Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th

Latest News

The community cupboard has been open in Twin Falls since November 2023
Local business, Homestyle Direct, creates a cupboard for the Magic Valley community
Trash generic
Blaine County Recycling Center and Pacific Recycling collaborate to re-purpose material
Blaine County Recycling Center processes between 400-500,000 pounds a month and makes it into...
From Blaine County to Twin Falls County, the journey of recycled goods
The Treasury Building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The U.S. Treasury has announced that the...
U.S. national debt tops $34 trillion as lawmakers get ready for next federal budget