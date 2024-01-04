Jeremy Best pleads not guilty to three charges of first-degree murder on Wednesday

Teton County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — East Idaho murder suspect, 48-year-old Jeremy Best appeared in court today through Zoom and appeared more mentally sound than he did during his initial appearance in December.

7th District Court Judge Dane Watkins, Jr charged Best with three counts of first-degree murder; and each carries the weapons enhancement charge.

Best’s defense attorney, Jim Archibald, entered not guilty to the charges.

Best is accused of allegedly killing his wife, 38-year-old Kali Randall Best, her unborn child, and their then 10-month-old son, Zeke.

Kali Best was found bleeding from a gunshot wound outside a shop at their home in Victor on November 30, 2023. After an extensive search, Best was found two days later in a remote area of Bonneville County. His son Zeke was found dead with him.

During first court appearance on Dec. 4, Best seemed agitated and was shirtless during the hearing. He underwent a competency review and was found competent to continue the court proceedings.

Judge Watkins, Jr. said Best could face a punishment of a life sentence, death, or a minimum of 10 years without parole if found guilty. He also faces an additional 15 years per count for the enhancement charges.

The state has not said whether it intends to seek the death penalty in this case.

Best’s next court hearing, a status conference is scheduled for March 14, 2024, at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.