Lighthouse boys basketball wins thriller over Carey; Wednesday Idaho prep basketball scores

The crowds were electric with each play, both teams playing their best brand of basketball, and the game came down to the last possession.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:10 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lighthouse Christian boys’ basketball team (7-3) welcomed rivals Carey (6-5) on Wednesday night.

This had all the making of being a postseason game.

The crowds were electric with each play, both teams playing their best brand of basketball, and the game came down to the last possession.

After a back-and-forth game in the first half, the Lions would build up a double-digit lead entering the fourth quarter.

It didn’t phase Carey as they battled back into the game, cutting the deficit to one.

With under 20 seconds to go in regulation, Lighthouse senior Sam Rogers was fouled.

He went to the free-throw line and put his team up three.

Carey had one last shot.

Preston Wood brought the ball up the court and found Colton Larna who had a great.

The ball went in and out as Lighthouse grabbed the rebound and closed a dramatic game.

The Lions would win 60-56.

The Lions return on January 9th when they travel to Hansen for a matchup with the Huskies.

The Panthers will play the same day when they host Castleford.

Girls basketball scores

Murtaugh 70, Mackay 37

Boys basketball scores

Buhl 57, Declo 53

  • Declo: Emmett Gibby 16 points, Max Snedaker 11 points, Will Garrard 10 points
  • Buhl: Tate Trevino: 22 points, Jackson Allen 14 points

Rockland 65, Dietrich 51

Valley 56, Raft River 47

