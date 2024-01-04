Local business, Homestyle Direct, creates a cupboard for the Magic Valley community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Magic Valley business that focuses on healthy meal plans has started a community cupboard that aims to help those with food insecurities by offering free items.

Homestyle Direct in Twin Falls opened the cupboard in November 2023 and offered anyone in need canned food items, boxed food and personal hygiene products.

The project was very important for the team members of Homestyle Direct because a part of their overall mission is to help people as much as they can.

“We started a journey a long time ago about helping those in need and a big part of our mission is to help our community, help those, close those food gaps and the food insecurity,” Jessica Thrall, the Human Resources Director for Homestyle Direct, explains the companies mission and why they started the cupboard.

Right now the cupboard is accepting donations from individuals or businesses.

They are looking for non-perishable food items, easy-to-open cans, feminine and personal hygiene items, toothpaste, and toothbrushes.

The cupboard is located next to the road at 2032 Highland Avenue East and anyone can stop by and grab items if needed.

