Michelle Yeoh announces birth of grandchild on New Year's Day

Michelle Yeoh announced the birth of her grandchild on New Year's Day.
By TMX staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(TMX) -- Michelle Yeoh became a grandmother on New Year’s Day, and shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday.

“A little miracle on the first day of 2024. We are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy,” the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star wrote alongside a photo of the baby’s tiny foot.

She also shared a video clip that shows her holding the baby, captioned, “So so so so happy.”

Alongside a photo of the 61-year-old Oscar winner and her husband, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, Yeoh revealed the baby’s name: Maxime.

“Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime,” she wrote. Nicolas Todt is Yeoh’s stepson.

Yeoh and Todt finally wed this year after a 19-year engagement. Todt is her second husband.

The first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress told Bustle in an interview last year that she quit acting when she was 28, because she “really, really wanted to start a family” with her first husband. She was unable to have biological children, however.

“And when you have the realization, you have to deal with it,” she told the outlet of learning she could not have children. “You deal with the curveballs that are thrown at you.”

Yeoh will appear in the upcoming Netflix series “The Brothers Sun,” and is set to begin filming the movie “Star Trek: Section 31″ this year, returning in the role of Phillipa Georgiou for the “Discovery” spinoff.

