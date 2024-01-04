Advertise with Us
Phillips, Michael Wayne Jr.

December 30, 2023, Age 48
Michael Wayne Phillips, A.K.A Mikey or J.R., age 48, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on December 30, 2023, at St. Luke's. Mikey was born on October 30th, 1975, in Willows, CA.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Michael Wayne Phillips, A.K.A Mikey or J.R., age 48, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on December 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s. Mikey was born on October 30th, 1975, in Willows, CA.

He was raised and educated in Idaho and resided on the Phillips 40 acres. He is the son of Michael Phillips Sr. and Cindy Schoepp. We find comfort in knowing Mikey is in heaven hugging his father, who also passed away a little over a year ago.

He is survived by; his mother Cindy, his siblings; Valerie and Kevin, Sarah and Eddy, and Jared and Kyleen, his nieces; Ashlee (Beavis), Abbeygale, and Kaitlynn, his nephews; Jacob, Braxtyn, Beau, and Christian, his aunt; LaQueta, his uncles; Gaylan, Billy, Marty, Terry, Jeff. Although never married, Shannon was the light and love of Michaels life. They were blessed to have each other. He is also survived by Shannon’s sons, Jimbo, Chase, Tayler, and Ethan.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Michael Phillips Sr., and his Stepmom; Patty his grandparents; Bill and Lillian Ponciano, Diane and Tyrone Phillips, his uncle; Scott Phillips, his aunts; Sally and Cheryl Ponciano, and Shannon’s son; Cole Hansen.

Memorial contributions can be made to Jared Schoepp. A celebration of life will be held on January 7, 2024, at 2pm on the Phillips 40 acres. Contact Jared, Val, or Ashlee @ (208)421-0328 for inquiries.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

