U.S. national debt tops $34 trillion as lawmakers get ready for next federal budget

United States national debt at $34 Trillion as lawmakers agree that the nation is swimming in a sea of red.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — The US government’s debt has topped $34 trillion for the first time, just weeks ahead of deadlines for Congress to agree to new federal funding plans.

Data published by the Treasury Department showed that “total public debt outstanding” rose to $34.001 trillion on December 29. That figure, also known as the national debt, is the total amount of outstanding borrowing by the US federal government accumulated over the nation’s history.

The milestone comes just three months after the US national debt surpassed $33 trillion, as the budget deficit — the difference between what the government spends and what it receives in taxes — ballooned.

The national debt has become a major point of contention between Republicans and Democrats, aggravating standoffs over the federal budget that threaten to shut down the government periodically.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

