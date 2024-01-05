18-year-old boy survives after being crushed by car

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On December 30th of 2023, an 18-year-old was working on his car when the car jack slipped, causing the car to crush him. Jaden Vela was at his grandparents’ house when he was adjusting a screw under his car. The car jack collapsed and so did the car, right on top of him.

“There was no tires on the front of the car, so it was full weight on my brother. The fire truck was there first, and they got the car up front the ground. It was like sunken into the ground because it was on a muddy surface. They used a hydraulic jack and it like shot the car up,” said Jaden’s younger brother, Jaxon Vela.

Jaxon Vela, was the first sibling on the scene after he received a call from one of his other siblings asking, ‘what happened.’ “I just ran to the car where my brother was. They had just pulled him out and started performing CPR,” said Jaxon.

Meanwhile, Jaden’s older sister Anneliese was at home when she got a phone call from her stepdad about what happened.

“I’m like rushing, I’m throwing clothes on as I’m on the phone with him. And I start to get ahold of my mom and she’s like ‘what’s going on?’ I said ‘I can’t tell you on the phone, just get ready now, I’m on my way to get you.’ And she’s like ‘no, tell me now’ and I said, ‘Jaden was working on his car and it crushed him.’ And the whole time on the way there I was praying to God like, ‘no, not my brother, please not my brother,’” said Jaden’s older sister, Anneliese.

Jaden was rushed to the ER in Burley, Idaho. He was later airlifted to Pocatello Hospital while in an induced coma with multiple broken bones.

“He was hooked up to tubes, they said he had been resuscitated, he was purple and brain dead when they found him. And they didn’t know how long he’d been without oxygen, but it was anywhere between 5 to 10 minutes. At that point we just didn’t know, I thought my son was never going to come back,” said Jaden’s mother, Susan Phillips Vela.

But then a miracle happened. Jaden woke up. He could talk, wiggle his toes and was already on fast road to recovery within a few days.

“When he first woke up and first saw me by his bed, he looked me in my eye and asked, ‘are you, my girlfriend?’ And I said ‘yes.’ And he said, ‘you don’t look like her, you’re prettier than her.’ And I started laughing and he constantly started winking and smiling at me, and it made my heart feel whole again,” said Jaden’s girlfriend, Jasmine Curiel.

Currently Jaden has been in the Pocatello Hospital recovering for only 6 days. He’s surrounded by plenty of loved ones and family, and he’s even walking again. We’ll have more updates on his road to recovery in the future.

