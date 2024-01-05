Advertise with Us
City of Gooding starts bike park project

By Maitane Orue
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The City of Gooding is constructing a new park for their residents, that focuses on the biking community in the area.

Back in 2015, the City of Gooding made the decision to make a bike and skateboarding park; the funding the city received was only enough for the skateboarding park, so the bike park was put on hold.

In 2018 the plan came back, and the city has been focused on fundraising; the mayor of Gooding, Diane Houser took a 5-month health academy class and was given a $20,000 grant by the Blue Cross Health Foundation.

Larry Bybee, the Public Works Director for the City of Gooding, explains more about the plan for the park, “we’ve entered into an agreement with the school district to utilize that piece of land that basically serves no purpose that was between the football field and the maintenance yard. And we have since then fenced it and made an agreement with a company that builds bike parks to create a park with our community to that fits with that unique land area.”

The city is still in need of $160,000 in order to finish the project, they will be applying for a grant through Idaho Parks and Recreation Department later this month.

