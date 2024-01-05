Advertise with Us
‘Clean Slate Act’ provides new opportunities for non-violent offenders

The law aims to help non-violent, non sex offenders shield criminal records from public view.
By Stephanie Lucas
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:50 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Several new laws are now in effect with the new year and one of those is the Clean Slate Act.

It aims to help non-violent, non-sex offenders shield criminal records from public view; therefore, allowing more opportunities for employment and housing involving those with a dated, criminal record.

Requirements include a five-year time period since the completion of the sentence, including all ordered probation, parole, fines, and restitution.

“This is for people who basically have to turn their life around or on a good path, have not committed any offenses in a long time, but did something stupid and relatively minor back in the day that continues to be on the record and haunt them,” bill sponsor and Minority Leader of the Idaho House of Representatives, Ilana Rubel explained.

While the records are shielded from the public, they’re still accessible to certain parties.

“The courts still have access; the police still have access and any time they re-offend, all that comes back up in it,” bill co-sponsor and Idaho State Senator Dave Lent explained. “It can be, you know, put back. They lose it all if they re-offend, basically.”

Specifics on the Clean Slate Act are on the Idaho Supreme Court’s website.

