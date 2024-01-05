Advertise with Us
Fit & Well: St. Luke’s to hold community RSV immunization clinic for babies under 6 months old

RSV vaccine for pregnant women
By Dereka Kay
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:13 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s will be hosting a community wide clinic to administer the new approved Beyfortus RSV antibody immunization to babies under 6 months of age on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

RSV causes acute respiratory tract infections in people of all ages and can cause severe illness and even death in infants and children with certain health conditions. Around 58,000- 80,000 children under the age of 5 and up to 3% of children in their first year of life are hospitalized due to RSV infection each year in the United States.

“We’ve had syniges, which is also a mono-clonal antibody which we had to give monthly during the RSV season and finally this year were finally able to get beyfortus, which is a mon-clonal antibody as well. Its a single dose, you give it at the beginning of the RSV season, its gives immunity for about 6 months,” said St. Lukes’ Doctor, Scott Knight.

In the fall of 2023, the CDC recommended new immunizations to protect against severe RSV. This includes the RSV vaccine Abrysvo given to pregnant women between 32–36 weeks pregnant during the RSV season and recommended is for adults over 60 years old. The Beyfortus RSV antibody immunization will be given to infants born during RSV season or at high-risk of severe RSV.

“Insurance is not required to bring the baby in the clinic that we’re officer. If parents have commercial insurance, then we will bill them. I do recommend that parents call their insurance prior to the appointment just to make sure the vaccination is covered. Babies who are covered under Medicaid or are uninsured will receive the vaccine free of charge for the vaccine for children program,” said St. Luke’s Immunization Coordinator, Cat Ramos

St. Luke’s is currently the only medical organization in the Magic Valley providing the Beyfortus RSV antibody immunization. Immunizations will be administered by appointment at St. Luke’s Physicians Center at 775 Pole Line Road W. in Twin Falls on January 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Parents of babies under 6 months of age can schedule an appointment by calling 208-814-8000.

Established patient care with St. Luke’s is not required to receive the immunization, but non-St. Luke’s patients must have a prescription from their provider. Infants do not qualify for Beyfortus if the mother received maternal Abrysvo at least 14 days prior to delivery or if the infant has a history of RSV.

