Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Google is phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The company wants to get rid of cookies in Chrome by the end of the year.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The ads you see online may get a little less creepy soon.

Google is rolling out a test that restricts cookies on the latest version of its Chrome browser.

Cookies are the little programs that track you on the internet and why you may see an ad for jeans seconds after you searched for them.

Instead of using cookies, Google has its own software tools designed to replace them.

While some are cheering the change, others worry Google could corner the market for targeted advertising by eliminating third-party cookies.

The company wants to get rid of cookies in Chrome by the end of the year.

For this initial test, only 1% of the browser’s users will be impacted.

Chrome will continue using cookies that store things like login information.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th
File
New map shows political affiliation of people who moved into Idaho
Brandalyn "Brandy" Maglaughlin shot her husband in the back of the head at their home in...
New information revealed about Brandy Macglaughlin and her Oregon charges

Latest News

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S....
House Republicans ready contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden over a subpoena he defied
A large fire throws huge plumes of smoke into the air in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey
A four-alarm fire is burning through a large industrial complex, shooting a fireball into the...
RAW: Massive industrial fire spews smoke
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Daughter of principal wounded in Iowa shooting describes dad as a ‘gentle giant’