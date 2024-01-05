Gov. Little says he’s proud of the success of the Idaho LAUNCH program

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little said he was proud of the Idaho LAUNCH expansion during his legislative preview in Boise. Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke, along with other launch administrators were there to give an update on the program.

To recap, LAUNCH is a program that gives high school seniors up to $8,000 for tuition and fees to go into in demand careers here in the Gem State. Funding for the program passed this last legislative session, but not without some issues, however that did not stop students from applying.

As of December, over 12,000 high school students have submitted, or have started their applications, that’s two-thirds more than was expected, for a program that is intended to bolster Idaho’s workforce.

“We’ve all struggled with our go on rate in Idaho and it’s been a goal of mine and I’ve constantly said we’ve got to talk about those high paying often viewed as career technical jobs,” said Little.

Healthcare-related programs were the top pick of LAUNCH applicants, other fields applied for include teaching, welding, and law enforcement. Careers that some students might have not gone into or thought they could without the incentive. Something that Bedke found with a group of high school students.

Bedke said, “We walked through the launch program in depth with that group of kids for the first time, maybe and I don’t know I was just snapshotting in time, they saw a glimpse of how they can be more successful.”

Currently 76 providers around the state will deliver education and training for Idaho LAUNCH students.

