Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Gov. Little says he’s proud of the success of the Idaho LAUNCH program

Comments made during Little’s Legislative Preview in Boise
More students in the Magic Valley applied for Idaho Launch funding than any other region in the state.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little said he was proud of the Idaho LAUNCH expansion during his legislative preview in Boise. Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke, along with other launch administrators were there to give an update on the program.

To recap, LAUNCH is a program that gives high school seniors up to $8,000 for tuition and fees to go into in demand careers here in the Gem State. Funding for the program passed this last legislative session, but not without some issues, however that did not stop students from applying.

As of December, over 12,000 high school students have submitted, or have started their applications, that’s two-thirds more than was expected, for a program that is intended to bolster Idaho’s workforce.

“We’ve all struggled with our go on rate in Idaho and it’s been a goal of mine and I’ve constantly said we’ve got to talk about those high paying often viewed as career technical jobs,” said Little.

Healthcare-related programs were the top pick of LAUNCH applicants, other fields applied for include teaching, welding, and law enforcement. Careers that some students might have not gone into or thought they could without the incentive. Something that Bedke found with a group of high school students.

Bedke said, “We walked through the launch program in depth with that group of kids for the first time, maybe and I don’t know I was just snapshotting in time, they saw a glimpse of how they can be more successful.”

Currently 76 providers around the state will deliver education and training for Idaho LAUNCH students.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
File
New map shows political affiliation of people who moved into Idaho
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th
Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

THE 18-YEAR-OLD WHO WAS CRUSHED BY CAR
18-year-old boy survives after being crushed by car
Thursday evening's online weather update {1/5/2024}
The Twin Falls County Commissioners met with Captain Scott Bishop of the Twin Falls Sheriffs...
Twin Falls County Commissioners met with Twin Falls Sheriffs Office to discuss cameras in cars
The City of Gooding is constructing a new park for their residents, that focuses on the biking...
City of Gooding starts bike park project