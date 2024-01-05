Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Governor Brad Little gives Capitol Correspondents a legislative session preview

Last session tackled property tax, education, and a backlog of road maintenance, among others.
Governor Little's Legislative Preview
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This morning was a chance for reporters to ask questions about issues and talk about what Idahoans might be able to expect from lawmakers during this upcoming legislative session.

Each session brings back old unresolved issues met with new state needs, this upcoming one is no exception.

Last session tackled property tax, education, and a backlog of road maintenance, among others; this session we can expect the topics of school choice and Medicaid making a return to the floor for debate.

“Medicaid expansion is still relatively new and as I said about new programs. The implementation is still taking place and it is a huge agency. You could break it but there’s just a lot on their plate over there,” said Gov. Little.

Another unresolved issue is the removal of the presidential primary election last session. In the upcoming republican caucus, absentee voting won’t be allowed, something that worries Governor Brad Little.

Little said, “People that have a legitimate reason not to participate so we’ll see what participation is, “he is quick to point out the signed bill tried to be corrected last session- but it didn’t happen.

He said, “That bill I signed as often is the case there was a trailer bill that was going to take care of the problem just never got to my desk before sine die occurred.”

While Governor Little wouldn’t give much from his state of the state address, we can expect education to once again be front and center; the rest we will find out on Monday.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
File
New map shows political affiliation of people who moved into Idaho
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th
Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Madison Mallards have announced “Madison Softball,” a top-level women’s fastpitch softball...
“Madison Softball” coming to new Northwoods League Softball in 2024
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
15th Circuit solicitor seeing disturbing trend in bar shootings involving young people
The man convicted of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old Nichols woman is hoping to get a...
Man convicted of killing grandmother argues ‘insufficient evidence’ in appeal
Coastal Carolina’s 2024 football schedule is now set, as the program announced its opponents...
Coastal Carolina football announces opponents for 2024 season