Governor Brad Little gives Capitol Correspondents a legislative session preview

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This morning was a chance for reporters to ask questions about issues and talk about what Idahoans might be able to expect from lawmakers during this upcoming legislative session.

Each session brings back old unresolved issues met with new state needs, this upcoming one is no exception.

Last session tackled property tax, education, and a backlog of road maintenance, among others; this session we can expect the topics of school choice and Medicaid making a return to the floor for debate.

“Medicaid expansion is still relatively new and as I said about new programs. The implementation is still taking place and it is a huge agency. You could break it but there’s just a lot on their plate over there,” said Gov. Little.

Another unresolved issue is the removal of the presidential primary election last session. In the upcoming republican caucus, absentee voting won’t be allowed, something that worries Governor Brad Little.

Little said, “People that have a legitimate reason not to participate so we’ll see what participation is, “he is quick to point out the signed bill tried to be corrected last session- but it didn’t happen.

He said, “That bill I signed as often is the case there was a trailer bill that was going to take care of the problem just never got to my desk before sine die occurred.”

While Governor Little wouldn’t give much from his state of the state address, we can expect education to once again be front and center; the rest we will find out on Monday.

