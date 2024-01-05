Hailey man dies following collision on Highway 75
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:59 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Hailey man is dead after a collision on Highway 75 in Lincoln County.
Idaho State Police responded to the crash around noon Thursday.
Police say a 59-year-old Ketchum man was headed south in a GMC Sierra when he crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Sienna, driven by a 68-year-old Hailey man, who died at the scene.
The Ketchum driver was transported to a local hospital.
The northbound roadway was blocked for three hours.
ISP is investigating the incident.
