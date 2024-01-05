Hailey man dies following collision on Highway 75

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Hailey man is dead after a collision on Highway 75 in Lincoln County.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash around noon Thursday.

Police say a 59-year-old Ketchum man was headed south in a GMC Sierra when he crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Sienna, driven by a 68-year-old Hailey man, who died at the scene.

The Ketchum driver was transported to a local hospital.

The northbound roadway was blocked for three hours.

ISP is investigating the incident.

