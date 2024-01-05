Law enforcement is reminding drivers what to do if they are involved in a winter weather related accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With winter in full swing and more snow in the forecast, more car accidents and fender benders can occur with poor driving conditions.

Tyler Kuder with the Twin Falls Police Department says if you are involved in a traffic accident the priority is to check on everyone involved, your passengers, and yourself included.

If possible, they ask that you and any other vehicle involved pull off to the next safest spot off the roadway or side of the roadway call 911, and wait for law enforcement to arrive.

Kuder says when you call in your accident letting them know if there are injuries can make a difference.

“That definitely helps our response time,” said Kuder. “If there are injuries, we will run lights and sirens code three to assist those people a lot quicker, if it’s a non-injury crash we’re not going to put the public at risk of causing other crashes running code, we’ll get there as soon as we possibly can to help those individuals out.”

He said a lot of secondary crashes occur when people drive by trying to look at the accident and stop paying attention to the road and cars in front of them.

“They’re looking back and they’re not paying attention to what’s in front of them and that leads to a lot of rear-end crashes,” said Kuder. “The biggest thing is making sure you have that appropriate distance between you and the car ahead of you. Like, today the roads are wet but that can quickly change, it’s Twin Falls, Idaho it can turn into ice like that.”

Kuder said it’s also important to pay attention to the cars in front of you and not just the stoplights, because even if the light has turned green the car in front of you may not have started to go through the intersection yet.

