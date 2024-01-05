Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Name released of man who died in semi versus train collision on December 29, 23

Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident still under investigation(Minidoka County Sheriff's Office | KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Blaine County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an update to the fatal crash between a semi and a train in Blaine County, the identity of the man that died has been released.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed that 46-year-old Efrain Juarez-Ramirez, of Rupert died due to injuries sustained. Next of kin has been notified.

Juarez-Ramirez was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center in Bannock County, after he, and his female passenger were ejected from a 2015 Freightliner that was struck by a Union Pacific Train last Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The condition of the female passenger is currently unknown.

No train personnel were injured in the crash.

Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind motorists to be cautious near crossings, and they continue to be the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
File
New map shows political affiliation of people who moved into Idaho
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th
Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Law enforcement is reminding drivers what to do if they get into a winter weather related...
Law enforcement is reminding drivers what to do if they are involved in a winter weather related accident
Image of a Whirlpool Galaxy
Celestial events in January
Terry Thompson on Rise and Shine
Idaho Fish & Game catching deer to calculate winter numbers
Southern Idaho Forecast 1-4
Southern Idaho Forecast 1-4