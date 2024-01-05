Name released of man who died in semi versus train collision on December 29, 23

Blaine County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an update to the fatal crash between a semi and a train in Blaine County, the identity of the man that died has been released.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed that 46-year-old Efrain Juarez-Ramirez, of Rupert died due to injuries sustained. Next of kin has been notified.

Juarez-Ramirez was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center in Bannock County, after he, and his female passenger were ejected from a 2015 Freightliner that was struck by a Union Pacific Train last Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The condition of the female passenger is currently unknown.

No train personnel were injured in the crash.

Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind motorists to be cautious near crossings, and they continue to be the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.

