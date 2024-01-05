Advertise with Us
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Farmers during winter

Wintertime isn't a vacation for farmers; it's a time to decide which chemicals to use and which crops to plant or rotate.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Growing conditions aren’t ideal for farmers this time of year, but they’re still hard at work...But doing what exactly? That’s the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

Between December and February, it’s rare to see any action out in farm fields around the Gem State.

However, the farmers are not just taking a couple months of vacation, instead many of these people have dairy farms to tend to during the winter.

But for the non-dairy farmers throughout the state, they take a more proactive approach in preparing for the next crop year, between deciding which ones to plant and rotate, plus what chemicals to use and other important factors.

One Idaho farmer from Golden Valley spoke on his plans for the winter.

“Winter is usually maintenance, building projects and fixing everything that broke last year for the new year,” Clinton Bowen said.

There is no such thing as an incorrect way for a farmer to spend the winter months.

However, one Idaho farmer did mention that the only bad decision possible would be taking a complete break from all farming activity before the new growing season begins in just a couple months.

