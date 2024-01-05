The South Central Public Health District offers wellness check service for residents

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District wants to ensure all residents are healthy by offering basic wellness checks for the community.

With the basic wellness checks the health district can check blood pressure, height, and weight, and with a finger prick, they can look at your blood cholesterol, glucose levels, and A1C.

Health Education Specialist, Adria Masoner, said an A1C test is a simple blood test that measures your average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months. This test can tell physicians where someone’s blood sugar levels are and if they are in a healthy level or if they are prediabetic or diabetic.

If results suggest prediabetic levels the health district can offer health coaching and lifestyle changes with diet and exercise that can help lower blood sugar levels.

“We also are going to give you, just kind of like your immunization card, we’re going to give you a card with those numbers that you can take to your doctor, your provider, your medical provider and have them take a look at it and let them, of course, make the ultimate decision of any further treatment or course of action that would need to be taken,” said Masoner.

The health check also looks at the potential for heart disease and stroke.

More information can be found on the South Central Public Health District’s website.

