Third-ranked Murtaugh girls basketball squad wins 8th straight game; Thursday Idaho prep basketball scores

Murtaugh was voted third in the 1AD1 girls basketball media poll on Thursday.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh Lady Red Devils (9-2) hosted the Valley Vikings (7-4) for a 1AD1 Snake River Conference matchup on Thursday night.

Murtaugh was voted third in the 1AD1 girls basketball media poll on Thursday.

The Red Devils went to work and got off to an 11-2 run thanks to scores from Ashlee Stanger, Ady Stanger, and Bristyl Perkins.

The momentum would carry them to a 22-13 lead at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Valley Vikings looked like a whole new team.

The Vikings tallied 10-plus steals in the quarter, hustled after loose balls, and weren’t missing shots.

They wanted it more and trailed 32-29 at halftime.

The game was back-and-forth, but Murtaugh proved in the second half, why they were third in the state.

The Red Devils outscored the Vikings 40-21 in the second half, as Murtaugh got the 72-50 victory.

Murtaugh is back in action Saturday to host Liberty Charter. Tipoff set for 6:00 p.m.

Valley will travel to take on Butte County Saturday night. That game will tip off at 7:00 p.m.

Other girl’s basketball scores

Dietrich 61, Rimrock 30

Boys basketball scores

Hagerman 67, Twin Falls Christian Academy 36

  • Hagerman: Martin Gonzalez led the team with 25 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. Ky Kendall added 21 points to go with seven steals. Wyatt Hoskovec added 10 rebounds.

Kimberly 63, Jerome 58

  • Kimberly: Broden Anthony 26 points
  • Kimberly: Jakob Cummins 11 points
  • Jerome: Trey Burk 23 points

Preston 65, Burley 43

  • Burley: Nash Gillette 15 pts

Canyon Ridge 61, Twin Falls 55

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

