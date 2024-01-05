Three security dogs can be seen wandering the halls of St. Luke’s in Twin Falls and Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you have to go to the hospital any time soon, you might run into their newest security personnel, but don’t be scared, as these four-legged friends are meant to bring a smile to a potentially stressful time.

Buddy and Mack can be seen roaming the halls of St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Bolt can be seen at St. Luke’s Jerome.

“Mack was the first working dog here at Twin Falls, he started about 2 and a half years ago when he was about 14 weeks, he’ll be 3 in April, so we’ve been here like I said about 2 and a half years,” said Frank Neumeyer, a security officer and Mack’s handler.

Mack was brought on to be a scent detection dog and has also been a source of comfort for staff and some patients.

“I think he brings a lot of joy to them, usually everybody is pretty happy to see him, and the hospital does a lot for him to make him want to keep coming back, they’ve donated I don’t know 10′s of thousands of dollars to his fund,” said Neumeyer.

Buddy and Bolt are still new to the position and were actually donated to the hospital to join Mack in the work he is doing.

Bolt and Buddy are brothers and were born on July 31st and still in the beginning of their training.

“We’re doing the training for it, personally, we’re taking him through the hospital getting him used to noises, staff, patients, wheelchairs, elevators, stairs, the whole shoot and match, he comes home with me,” said Jeremy Hill, a security officer and Bolt’s handler.

Bolt will be at St. Luke’s Jerome and Buddy will be at St. Luke’s Magic Valley with Mack.

Buddy’s owner used to be a police officer and have a K-9, and he says the relationship with Buddy is much different.

“Buddy is as you can see, very calm, very relaxed, everybody is his friend, very outgoing and friendly, clearly my police dogs had a different outlook on life, they were not friends, at least they weren’t your friends, they were mine,” said Ken Rivers, a security officer and Buddy’s handler.

As the security dog program continues to grow, they thank the community of St. Luke’s and the Magic Valley for the support.

“If we could have a dog here, at least one dog every day, 24 hours a day, that would be the best-case scenario, because there are so many people that love having him around and need to see him. Anytime there is a tragedy within the building we try to go in afterwards to see the nurses, and the families and the patients, just to help them unwind and get through that process,” said Neumeyer.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.