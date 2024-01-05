Twin Falls County Commissioners met with Twin Falls Sheriffs Office to discuss cameras in cars

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Commissioners met with Captain Scott Bishop of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office today to discuss in car cameras.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is presenting the state with a statement to be able to get The Edward Byrne grant for in car cameras.

The commissioners were presented with the numbers for the whole project and were discussing benefit and cons to the cameras.

One of the biggest issues is how expensive this plan is, which is about $630,000, the most expensive part of this plan is the storage of these cameras.

Captain Bishop explains the benefits these cameras would give Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, “I think there’s a multitude of reasons whether its transparency to the public on what we’re doing but also the evidence gathering we need for court itself. I mean in today’s day and age not having a camera we all have them on our phones, I think most of the public has them in their own cars the fact the sheriff’s office doesn’t is something we need to get over we need to figure out how to get implemented and get it done.”

This evidence that can be caught on camera is crucial for some cases, according to Bishop.

