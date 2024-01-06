CSI Bull Bash set for Saturday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This year’s Bull Bash at CSI will be the third annual event of its kind hosted by the CSI Rodeo Team and all the money raised will go right back into the team.

“Yeah so this is one of our several big fundraisers throughout the year to help support us and help with scholarships,” INSERT NAME. “Like Steve always tells us, we’re really good at spending money, so we have to be good at making it too, so this is the first big fundraiser out of the year we start.”

Rodeo is not a cheap sport by any means and it is even more expensive for CSI, as they have to rent stock and hay, as well as locations to practice. The Bull Bash has had a ton of success attendance wise over the years and they hope it continues this year.

“So we kind of put it together two years ago and we didn’t really know what to expect, but it was a good start, good turnout,” INSERT NAME. “Last year was a phenomenal turnout, standing room only, huge crowd showed up and I was like oh, I think we have something going on here.”

There will be forty bull-riders from around the region in attendance, including members of the CSI Men’s Rodeo Team who are very supportive of one another.

“Just being a part of a team, really like growing up rodeo is not really a team-based sport and you kind of do your own thing so when you come to CSI ,you really get bonded with the guys that are on your team,” INSERT NAME. “We get really close, we help each other, we push each other to goals. A lot of them are going to be here tomorrow, even guys that aren’t bull riders are going to be here and it’s great to have teammates that support you.”

The CSI Bull Bash begins Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30.

There are still tickets available on their website.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.