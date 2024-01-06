CSI hosting an instant enrollment day Saturday; multiple opportunities available for students of all ages and interests

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are thinking about furthering your education this new year, there is still time to enroll at the College of Southern Idaho.

With multiple different options available at the College of Southern Idaho, from workforce development, to two year programs, four year programs, night classes, day classes, and even weekend classes, CSI aims to make college accessible for everyone.

Saturday, the college is having an instant enrollment day for anyone and everyone who is interested in applying.

The Dean of Enrollment Services says the following in both English and Spanish.

“We try as hard as we can to make it accessible to every student, or anyone who wants to pursue an education, to the point where we have created this Eagle Central Stop.”

“Como la primera colegio designado para ayudar a los Hispanos, nosotros estamoas aqui para ayudarles. No se preocupen si no tengan el lenguaje o los rescursos de finaciar su educacion aqui estamos para ayudales por favor vengan al Colegio del Sur para seguir su educacion,” said Monze Stark-Magana.

If you don’t think that college is something you could afford, the college has multiple options available for students, as well as flexible schedules for classes.

“If you have any questions, of how you finance your education, we are here to help you, whether it’s FAFSA, making sure that you are submitting your application on time, and making sure you are submitting scholarships for the institution on time as well, we are here to serve,” said Stark-Magana.

The instant enrollment day will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Taylor Building.

