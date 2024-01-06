Advertise with Us
January at the City of Rocks National Reserve

January at the City of Rocks
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:14 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —January will be another busy month at the City of Rocks National Reserve.

To tell us everything that is happening Visitor Services Ranger Robb Hamblen joined us on Rise and Shine.

Saturday, January 6 is Free Winter Access Day at Castle Rocks State Park, so the usual 7-dollar entry fee will be waived.

They will also be hosting a ranger-led hike through the Backyard Boulders trail. As it is forecasted to snow you do not need to worry as they will be providing a limited number of snowshoes to participate in the hike.

For more information about the events click the play button above.

