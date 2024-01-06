January at the City of Rocks National Reserve

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —January will be another busy month at the City of Rocks National Reserve.

To tell us everything that is happening Visitor Services Ranger Robb Hamblen joined us on Rise and Shine.

Saturday, January 6 is Free Winter Access Day at Castle Rocks State Park, so the usual 7-dollar entry fee will be waived.

They will also be hosting a ranger-led hike through the Backyard Boulders trail. As it is forecasted to snow you do not need to worry as they will be providing a limited number of snowshoes to participate in the hike.

