Jerome Lady Tigers claim Battle of the Bridge in an instant classic game; Friday Idaho prep basketball scores
These two schools are separated by the Perrine Bridge, only 14 miles apart.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a premier matchup Friday night as the Twin Falls Lady Bruins (8-6) hosted the Jerome Tigers (12-3) in the Battle of the Bridge.
The Bruins won the first matchup in November, 54-51.
Since then, the Tigers have won nine straight and entered Friday’s contest 5th in the state media poll.
The Bruins also came into the game hot, winning five of their last six.
They also started hot, going on an 8-1 run to kick things off.
Jerome would settle in, however, and go on a huge 17-2 run of their own.
The Bruins would battle back and trail by just six as the half thanks to an impressive performance by senior guard Halle Egbert.
The game would come down to the last possession.
Bruins trailing by two under five seconds, the inbound pass was stolen away by senior Katie Larsen as the Tigers would come away with the 44-42 win and claim The Battle of the Bridge.
Twin Falls returns on Tuesday as they travel to Burley to take on the Bobcats.
Jerome will host Mountain Home on Thursday.
Other girls scores
Raft River 62, Filer 54
- Filer: Wildcats were led by Hazel Fischer with 18 points and 18 rebounds. Kate Jaques added 12 points.
- Raft River: Trojans were led by Udy with 18 and Bingham with 13
Oakley 43, Carey 25
Minico 65, Burley 33
Boys basketball scores
Minico 47, Nampa 38
Butte County 65, Dietrich 44
Gooding 66, Weiser 46
Murtaugh 61, Richfield 40
Buhl 75, Wendell 62
