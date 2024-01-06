Jerome Lady Tigers claim Battle of the Bridge in an instant classic game; Friday Idaho prep basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a premier matchup Friday night as the Twin Falls Lady Bruins (8-6) hosted the Jerome Tigers (12-3) in the Battle of the Bridge.

These two schools are separated by the Perrine Bridge, only 14 miles apart.

The Bruins won the first matchup in November, 54-51.

Since then, the Tigers have won nine straight and entered Friday’s contest 5th in the state media poll.

The Bruins also came into the game hot, winning five of their last six.

They also started hot, going on an 8-1 run to kick things off.

Jerome would settle in, however, and go on a huge 17-2 run of their own.

The Bruins would battle back and trail by just six as the half thanks to an impressive performance by senior guard Halle Egbert.

The game would come down to the last possession.

Bruins trailing by two under five seconds, the inbound pass was stolen away by senior Katie Larsen as the Tigers would come away with the 44-42 win and claim The Battle of the Bridge.

Twin Falls returns on Tuesday as they travel to Burley to take on the Bobcats.

Jerome will host Mountain Home on Thursday.

Other girls scores

Raft River 62, Filer 54

Filer: Wildcats were led by Hazel Fischer with 18 points and 18 rebounds. Kate Jaques added 12 points.

Raft River: Trojans were led by Udy with 18 and Bingham with 13

Oakley 43, Carey 25

Minico 65, Burley 33

Boys basketball scores

Minico 47, Nampa 38

Butte County 65, Dietrich 44

Gooding 66, Weiser 46

Murtaugh 61, Richfield 40

Buhl 75, Wendell 62

