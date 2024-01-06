Lawmakers talk about legislative priorities in upcoming session

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Thursday, Idaho Governor Brad Little hinted about his talking points for the upcoming State of the State address.

Now lawmakers are beginning to talk about their priorities for this session.

Many of the governor’s priorities are on the minds of lawmakers but depending on their party affiliation, how to get things done in the state vastly differs when it comes to medical care and school choice.

House Speaker Mike Moyle, (R- Star) says, “Last year we got a lot of good things done and moved the ball as far as taking care of Idaho families and this year you’ll see us do more of that. You’ll see us focus on issues from tax relief again like we always do, ESA stuff for our students and children. One of the things that we didn’t move the ball far enough last year on I’m concerned about is Medicaid.’”

While democrats disagree with changing Medicaid, they do agree on helping Idaho families.

“I think that’s always on top of mine for my democratic colleagues for sure. Not only having good public schools making sure that we have good healthcare and affordable housing really helps create opportunities for working families, " said Senator Melissa Wintrow, (D- Boise).

Idahoans can expect to hear more about school choice, a voucher or credit that would allow parents to use public funds for private education.

Senator Lori Den Hartog, (R-Meridian) said, “Part of the reason myself and many other legislatures care about it so much, it was always important for kids and families to be able to find the educational setting that worked best for them.”

Much like the last session the parties are very far apart on that issue.

Assistant Minority Leader Representative Lauren Neocohea, (D- Boise) says, “We’ll be standing firm in defense of our public-school funding and working against voucher schemes that would divert our precious public dollars from public schools and then to private and religious and for-profit institutions that have zero accountability to the public.”

They’re going to need to find some common ground as they expect to end the session on March 22, 2024.

