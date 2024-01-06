Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Fire Department reminds residents how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

By Dereka Kay
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:20 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carbon monoxide is often called the invisible killer. Its an odorless and colorless gas created when fuels burn incompletely.

In the days soon to come, we will be expecting more snow. The Twin Falls Fire Department is here to remind the community to make sure your vents for the dryer, furnace, stove, and fireplace are clear of snow build-up.

As we all try to stay warm during the winter season, remember to have all fuel-burning heating equipment and chimneys inspected by a professional. When using a fireplace, be sure to open the flue for proper ventilation and never use your oven to heat your home.

“In 2023, the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to about 50 different type of carbon monoxide alarms and potential emergencies. 12 of those incidents proved to actually have detected a presence of carbon monoxide. 15 of those responses had malfunctioning equipment that was found on scene and 23 of those ended up being a false alarm,” said Fire Marshal Gabriel Hammett.

“But again, we don’t know if it’s a false alarm until we get there and check it out. So, we don’t want anyone to play the guessing game, the best thing is to get to fresh air and call the fire department and we’ll check it out.”

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include fatigue or sleepiness and headaches. If you’re experiencing any of these, get outside and get some fresh air immediately and call 9-1-1. The Twin Falls Fire Department also provides free information and brochures on how to further protect yourself from the silent killer.

