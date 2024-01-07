Glenn's Ferry boys and girls take on Notus; Saturday's basketball scores
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENN’S FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Glenn’s Ferry High School boys and girls basketball teams took on the Notus Pirates on Saturday afternoon, and the ladies picked up their tenth win of the year while the boys were defeated for just the third time this season.
Boys
Liberty Charter 65, Murtaugh 43
Kimberly 66, Homedale 52
Canyon Ridge 61, Ridgevue 53
Wendell 59, American Falls 42
Notus 74, Glenn’s Ferry 56
Girls
Murtaugh 56, Liberty Charter 36
Glenn’s Ferry 56, Notus 26
Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.