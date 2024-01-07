Glenn's Ferry boys and girls take on Notus; Saturday's basketball scores

GLENN’S FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Glenn’s Ferry High School boys and girls basketball teams took on the Notus Pirates on Saturday afternoon, and the ladies picked up their tenth win of the year while the boys were defeated for just the third time this season.

Boys

Liberty Charter 65, Murtaugh 43

Kimberly 66, Homedale 52

Canyon Ridge 61, Ridgevue 53

Wendell 59, American Falls 42

Notus 74, Glenn’s Ferry 56

Girls

Murtaugh 56, Liberty Charter 36

Glenn’s Ferry 56, Notus 26

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.