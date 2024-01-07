Home cooking: Buhl dominates 50th annual wrestling invitational

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 50th annual Buhl Wrestling Invitational concluded Saturday afternoon, and the hosts dominated the mats this tournament.

This year nearly 200 wrestlers were in action from 21 different schools across the state of Idaho and three from Nevada.

They were split among 15 different weight classes and the wrestlers of the Magic Valley once again had strong showings taking first or second in 11 out of 15 total weight classes.

At 98 pounds Kian Kanekoa of Burley took first for the second event this season.

At 106 Will Osterhout of Declo took home first, and at 113 it was Glenn’s Ferry’s Henry Thomas.

In the 126 pound class Raidyn Pugsley of hosts Buhl took first, one of a handful of Indians who won their weight class.

At 132 it was Wallace Durfee of Declo, and at 138 and 145 Collin Robinson and Riley Brunson became the second and third Buhl wrestlers to take first.

Buhl’s Fabi Pierce and Ryder Sheen just missed out on first and placed second at 152 and 170 respectively.

At 195, Gabe Finley made it four weight class winners for Buhl in their home tournament.

And finally in the heavyweight class of 285, Isaac Finley, once again of Buhl, becomes the seventh member of the team to finish top two, coming home with a second-place finish.

Buhl also won the team portion of the tournament with 275.0 points and the next closest was Marsh Valley with 186.0.

KMVT wants to congratulate all the wrestlers who competed this weekend!

