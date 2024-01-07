Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Home cooking: Buhl dominates 50th annual wrestling invitational

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 50th annual Buhl Wrestling Invitational concluded Saturday afternoon, and the hosts dominated the mats this tournament.

This year nearly 200 wrestlers were in action from 21 different schools across the state of Idaho and three from Nevada.

They were split among 15 different weight classes and the wrestlers of the Magic Valley once again had strong showings taking first or second in 11 out of 15 total weight classes.

At 98 pounds Kian Kanekoa of Burley took first for the second event this season.

At 106 Will Osterhout of Declo took home first, and at 113 it was Glenn’s Ferry’s Henry Thomas.

In the 126 pound class Raidyn Pugsley of hosts Buhl took first, one of a handful of Indians who won their weight class.

At 132 it was Wallace Durfee of Declo, and at 138 and 145 Collin Robinson and Riley Brunson became the second and third Buhl wrestlers to take first.

Buhl’s Fabi Pierce and Ryder Sheen just missed out on first and placed second at 152 and 170 respectively.

At 195, Gabe Finley made it four weight class winners for Buhl in their home tournament.

And finally in the heavyweight class of 285, Isaac Finley, once again of Buhl, becomes the seventh member of the team to finish top two, coming home with a second-place finish.

Buhl also won the team portion of the tournament with 275.0 points and the next closest was Marsh Valley with 186.0.

KMVT wants to congratulate all the wrestlers who competed this weekend!

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th
Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash north of Shoshone in Lincoln County.
Hailey man dies following collision on Highway 75
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
Name released of man who died in semi versus train collision on December 29, 23

Latest News

Glenn's Ferry took on Notus on Saturday night in both boys and girls basketball action.
Glenn's Ferry boys and girls take on Notus; Saturday's basketball scores
These two schools are separated by the Perrine Bridge, only 14 miles apart.
Jerome Lady Tigers claim Battle of the Bridge in an instant classic game; Friday Idaho prep basketball scores
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 3
Murtaugh was voted third in the 1AD1 girls basketball media poll on Thursday.
Third-ranked Murtaugh girls basketball squad wins 8th straight game; Thursday Idaho prep basketball scores