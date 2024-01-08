Appell, Pete

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Pete Appell passed away January 4, 2024, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding with his wife Joy and sons Ricky and Robby by his side.

Pete was born in Wendell, Idaho on October 2, 1945, to Ed and Eula Appell who preceded him in death. A sister – Sharon McClure also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife – Joy Appell of Richfield; sister – Iona Kodesh of Wendell; sons – Ricky (Allisa) Appell of Meridian and Robby (Beci) Appell of Richfield. He also has three grandchildren – Peyton Appell, Chance Appell and Treyton Appell, who he tried to line up girlfriends all the time. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well.

Pete married – Joy Faddis on June 17, 1965, in the Richfield Methodist Church and have been married 58 years. Both have lived in the Richfield area all their lives. He started his community involvement 43 years ago as an employee with Ward’s Cheese and eventually Glanbia as a Field Rep in customer relations. Pete made multiple friendships over the years working as a Field Man and truly loved his daily ritual of dairy B.S.

Pete enjoyed golfing, bowling and gambling – not in that order. Pete was instrumental in the Richfield community – taking over the Richfield Little League for 10 years as well as coaching women’s softball. Working with other community members to build dugouts, fencing and eventually bringing about the Richfield Invitational Baseball Tournament. He continued his love of the sport by taking over coaching what is now Cal Ripken Baseball in Shoshone. He had an impact in the Richfield, Shoshone and Dietrich communities coaching youth baseball for another 25 years in Shoshone.

Pete orchestrated the beginning, along with coaching, the Richfield Youth Basketball program for 20 years. Every Saturday in December, January and February - Pete would load the school bus, drive and play games in Hansen, Hazelton, Shoshone and other towns. He was instrumental in creating the end of the year youth basketball tournament at Richfield. This tournament would bring all the communities together on one Saturday in March – starting at 9:00 am and ending with teams playing for the Championship usually finishing close to 11:00 pm.

He continued his involvement in the community by being an Assistant Football Coach for Richfield High School in 1985 and 1986. Assisting in bringing the only Football Title to Richfield Athletics. He was involved in the Richfield School Board for 8 years.

Pete was loved by all from prankster to a good friend – he will truly be missed.

Pete will be cremated under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel, and a service will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the Richfield Senior Center or Richfield Quick Response.

