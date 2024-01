GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Charles Beymer, 86, a resident of Gooding and formerly of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

