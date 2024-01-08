Advertise with Us
Brides and grooms say “I Do” to the Bridal Expo

By Maitane Orue
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Future bride and grooms flooded the old Shopko building for the second day of the Twin Falls Bridal Expo.

The Bridal Expo started on Friday evening and ended today at 4 p.m.

The event featured 140 vendors. from flowers to dresses, there was a vendor for everything you were looking for, for your special day.

According to Sid Vanderpool, ceo and founder of music magic events, states that shopping at the expo is a different experience than going to a bridal shop because of how intimate the experience is.

“You can connect with multiple different people and find the right fit for you instead of traveling all around town all around the county basically and wasting a bunch of gas, you drive up here and you get to meet all the owners of all the businesses,” he explained.

The Bridal Expo happens every year usually in January.

