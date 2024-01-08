Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Cabin Fever Day takes over Twin Falls

By Maitane Orue
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Yesterday was Cabin Fever Day in Twin Falls, where many businesses opened there doors to Twin Falls residents to get out of the house and do some activities, during the winter season.

The Magic Valley Bowhunters were one of the many places that opened their doors.

The bowhunters is an archery club where people can go and practice their archery and hunting.

People of all ages lined up for their turn to take their chance on shooting a bow and arrow.

There were balloons and pictures of animals to practice their aim.

Whether you are an experienced hunter or not they welcome you and teach you how to practice your archery.

Ann Mecham Taylor, the Youth Director of the Magic Valley Bowhunters Club, explains why they take part in Cabin Fever Day.

“Magic Valley Bowhunters club has participated in cabin fever day for many years, this is our fifth year. We love our sport and we wan to let other see our sport, our sports both indoor and outdoor so we really encourage, we have them from the age of four clean up to 84 that shoot,” she said.

The Bowhunters are located in 691 Highway 30, Filer.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th
Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash north of Shoshone in Lincoln County.
Hailey man dies following collision on Highway 75
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
Name released of man who died in semi versus train collision on December 29, 23

Latest News

Future bride and grooms flooded the old Shopko building for the second day of the Twin Falls...
Brides and grooms say “I Do” to the Bridal Expo
Southern Idaho Evening Forecast 1-7
Southern Idaho Forecast 1-6
File (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Lawmakers talk about legislative priorities in upcoming session