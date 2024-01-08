Cabin Fever Day takes over Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Yesterday was Cabin Fever Day in Twin Falls, where many businesses opened there doors to Twin Falls residents to get out of the house and do some activities, during the winter season.

The Magic Valley Bowhunters were one of the many places that opened their doors.

The bowhunters is an archery club where people can go and practice their archery and hunting.

People of all ages lined up for their turn to take their chance on shooting a bow and arrow.

There were balloons and pictures of animals to practice their aim.

Whether you are an experienced hunter or not they welcome you and teach you how to practice your archery.

Ann Mecham Taylor, the Youth Director of the Magic Valley Bowhunters Club, explains why they take part in Cabin Fever Day.

“Magic Valley Bowhunters club has participated in cabin fever day for many years, this is our fifth year. We love our sport and we wan to let other see our sport, our sports both indoor and outdoor so we really encourage, we have them from the age of four clean up to 84 that shoot,” she said.

The Bowhunters are located in 691 Highway 30, Filer.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.