Dog stuck between warehouse walls rescued after 3 days

The dog was probably chasing another animal when he got trapped between two walls, a mechanic said. (WSVN, HIALEAH FD, CNN)
By WSVN via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:44 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HIALEAH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida dog is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a tight spot wedged between two walls of a warehouse for three days.

A 5-year-old dog named Yanko found himself stuck between the walls of a warehouse in Hialeah. Warehouse workers aren’t quite sure how he got there, but an attentive neighbor is credited with helping the dog get out after hearing his cries Tuesday and alerting workers.

Mechanic Jorge Feliz says Yanko lives at the warehouse and was probably chasing another animal when he got trapped.

“In the race with the raccoon or cat, he didn’t realize that the space was closing a little more, and he got stuck and tried to get out. But he got more stuck because he wanted to go further,” said Feliz through a translator.

Workers called Hialeah Fire Rescue, who had to get creative. Crews tried reaching the dog from above on the roof and from behind, but in the end, their only option was to find a safe place to cut through the wall to reach him.

After 2.5 hours, Yanko was finally free.

“He came out very dehydrated. We don’t really know how long he was stuck there because his barking was very weak,” Feliz said.

Yanko suffered a few scratches but no serious injuries, and he’s on the mend, according to Feliz.

Fire crews are just happy they got there in time, while workers at the warehouse are thankful to the neighbor who heard the dog’s cries for help.

“I think if the guy next door never heard him, we would have lost that dog. Thank God, we didn’t lose him, and we still have him here with us,” Feliz said.

Copyright 2024 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

