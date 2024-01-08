Advertise with Us
Malachi Nelson, former top recruit, commits to Boise State

The Air Force Falcons lose the regular season finale to Boise State 27-19
The Air Force Falcons lose the regular season finale to Boise State 27-19(Boise State athletics)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:45 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos football team appears to have found their answer at the quarterback position through the transfer portal...at least for this upcoming season.

On Saturday night USC backup quarterback and former five-star recruit Malachi Nelson announced his commitment to BSU on X (formerly Twitter) with this simple statement.

Nelson, a California native was the number one overall recruit in the country out of high school just last year and even won the California Gatorade football player of the year.

However, the former top recruit only threw three passes this season while sitting behind Heisman winner and likely number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Caleb Williams.

Nelson will be replacing a departing Taylen Green who left for Arkansas and will compete with Maddux Madsen in the preseason for snaps.

Nelson will be the highest ranked prospect in any sport to ever play for Boise State when he hits the field this fall.

