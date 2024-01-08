Minico boys wrestling wins regional Rollie Lane Invitational

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico wrestling program is one of the most dominant in all of Idaho and this past weekend they proved it once again, this time at the multi-state Rollie Lane Invitational in Nampa.

The boys side of the tournament had 88 schools from Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah and the Minico Spartans came away with the title by half a point over Fruitland.

Spartans senior Garret Vail even won his weight class of 220 with a championship match pin in four and a half minutes over a Washington opponent.

Canyon Ridge and Glenn’s Ferry also participated with the Riverhawks taking forty-third and the Pilots finishing seventy-fifth.

On the ladies’ side 73 teams came to compete, and Canyon Ridge had the best finish of the Magic Valley schools taking fourth as a team. Minico’s girls finished forty-second and Glenn’s Ferry’s girls took fiftieth.

The Buhl girls took seventeenth as a team, but did produce two individual winners.

First at 107 freshman Ali Svancara pinned a Caldwell senior in a minute and a half to win and at 138 undefeated freshman Roxy Sheen pinned her opponent in just over a minute for the title.

