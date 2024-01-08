Advertise with Us
Perri Gardner joins Rise and Shine to tell us what you can expect out of Legislative Session 2024

Perri Gardner speaks about legislative session expectations
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Legislature is slated to return today along with Governor Brad Little’s State of the State address.

We were joined by a local political science professor from the College of Southern Idaho Perri Gardner who told us everything you can expect to see during this year’s session.

To her what Professor Gardner thinks will take place during the session click the play button above.

