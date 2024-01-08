Perri Gardner joins Rise and Shine to tell us what you can expect out of Legislative Session 2024

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Legislature is slated to return today along with Governor Brad Little’s State of the State address.

We were joined by a local political science professor from the College of Southern Idaho Perri Gardner who told us everything you can expect to see during this year’s session.

To her what Professor Gardner thinks will take place during the session click the play button above.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.