Powerful committee making big changes this legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Over the past few days, we’ve given you an idea of what you can expect with the upcoming legislative session that begins on Monday.

One agency making some big changes is the joint finance appropriations committee known as JFAC. JFAC is the powerful committee that hears and sets budgets for the state.

Generally, these hearings take place over six weeks for around five hours a day, every day. That is one of the things they’re changing.

They hope to make hearings shorter and more detailed on budgets compared to what each department does.

Co-chair Representative Wendy Horman (R-Idaho Falls) says, “What that will lead to then is shorter budget hearings in the mornings. We anticipate, we’ll all learn together, we anticipate approximately A 90 minute JFAC meeting happening with the same things you’ve heard before.”

They’re doing that by going digital.

The information once housed in a large binder of around eight hundred pages will now be on iPad’s. Another change is all that data will be available for the public to review online. What they don’t know is what to expect in the beginning, but things look positive.

Co-chair Senator C. Scott Grow (R-Eagle) says, “Anytime there are changes taking place in anything in your life there’s always a little uncertainty some questions about what’s happening, how’s it going to be, how is it affecting me. We have the same thing with our departments and agencies with how it’s going to affect them and frankly we’ve heard some good things where they feel like they won’t have to be on the spot for as long making presentations to JFAC.”

JFAC heard many budget previews a few months ago with the hope that this session they can get budget bills to the floor a lot sooner and more spread out.

We will see how everything works when the legislative session begins on Monday.

