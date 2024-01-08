Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Powerful committee making big changes this legislative session

They hope to make hearings shorter and more detailed on budgets compared to what each department does.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Over the past few days, we’ve given you an idea of what you can expect with the upcoming legislative session that begins on Monday.

One agency making some big changes is the joint finance appropriations committee known as JFAC. JFAC is the powerful committee that hears and sets budgets for the state.

Generally, these hearings take place over six weeks for around five hours a day, every day. That is one of the things they’re changing.

They hope to make hearings shorter and more detailed on budgets compared to what each department does.

Co-chair Representative Wendy Horman (R-Idaho Falls) says, “What that will lead to then is shorter budget hearings in the mornings. We anticipate, we’ll all learn together, we anticipate approximately A 90 minute JFAC meeting happening with the same things you’ve heard before.”

They’re doing that by going digital.

The information once housed in a large binder of around eight hundred pages will now be on iPad’s. Another change is all that data will be available for the public to review online. What they don’t know is what to expect in the beginning, but things look positive.

Co-chair Senator C. Scott Grow (R-Eagle) says, “Anytime there are changes taking place in anything in your life there’s always a little uncertainty some questions about what’s happening, how’s it going to be, how is it affecting me. We have the same thing with our departments and agencies with how it’s going to affect them and frankly we’ve heard some good things where they feel like they won’t have to be on the spot for as long making presentations to JFAC.”

JFAC heard many budget previews a few months ago with the hope that this session they can get budget bills to the floor a lot sooner and more spread out.

We will see how everything works when the legislative session begins on Monday.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th
Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash north of Shoshone in Lincoln County.
Hailey man dies following collision on Highway 75
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
Name released of man who died in semi versus train collision on December 29, 23

Latest News

Debbie Critchfield
Superintendent looks back on accomplishments and ahead to the budget
Magic Valley Bowhunters club has participated in cabin fever day for many years, this is our...
Cabin Fever Day takes over Twin Falls
Future bride and grooms flooded the old Shopko building for the second day of the Twin Falls...
Brides and grooms say “I Do” to the Bridal Expo
Southern Idaho Evening Forecast 1-7