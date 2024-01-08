Superintendent looks back on accomplishments and ahead to the budget

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield just completed the first year of her first term in office.

She talked to KMVT some of the accomplishments from the last year that are already changing the landscape of education in Idaho.

Things like the expansion of career technical education and giving parents a bill of rights.

Superintendent Critchfield says, “We’re very proud of the work that we did last year making financial literacy a graduation requirement for all Idaho seniors. For the investments, the 45 million dollars that we were able to get from the legislature to support career technical education. And then of course our parental rights bill that really codified the information and just the need that we heard from parents across the state.”

After those big changes the superintendent has one major focus this legislative session, the public schools budget.

It’s her first since last year’s budget was set by former Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“We don’t have a lot I guess policy changes that we’ll be presenting to the legislature. Our big lift and a lot of our time and energy will go towards the budget that I put forward in the fall for the coming year for public schools,” said Superintendent Critchfield.

Her goal this session is to change the way our districts are funded.

Currently they’re bracing for a loss in funding as the state transitions back to an attendance-based model. Some of the changes include performance-based incentives for districts she’d like to see implemented.

It’s a major change but one she’s confident is right for Idaho.

Superintendent Critchfield says, “We believe that we’ve got something that modernizes how we fund schools that aligns with the operations of our school districts and really takes in the outcomes we hope for our students. "

