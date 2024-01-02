TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The holiday season has just ended, and according to the national trend, shopping has been on the upswing this holiday season, but how has it impacted small businesses.

Susan’s Antiques & Collectibles has been in business for 18 years. Susan says how during the holidays is always a tricky time, because every year is different and this year she believes people are not spending recklessly due to the economy.

Many of the shopper’s who come to do their holiday shopping are people who do not want to step foot in the mall, but many people come in after Christmas to buy with their money they were gifted.

“It’s been pretty slow this month it happens and like I said sometimes my best sale sales during December are is the weekend after Christmas,” Susan explains.

Susan’s Antique’s & Collectibles is one of the small businesses that line Main Street in downtown Twin Falls. If you’re interested in checking out her unique finds, she is located at 227 Main Ave. E.