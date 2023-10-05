TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local business held a fundraiser and community appreciation event for a much needed organization that helps to advocate for children within the court system.

Premier Mortgage Resources held their Community Appreciation Donation Drive on October 5th, 2023, at their office location in Twin Falls to raise money for a local charity or organization, and this year they chose the CASA Program.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, aims for the best interest of abused children that have been placed in foster care. The group gives children a voice within the court system, when often times, they are too afraid to speak in court or to speak for themselves and for their best interests.

The donation drive is a way to help CASA and the children. The event was open to the public where community goers stopped by on Polk Street to enjoy free tacos and drop off donations to a child in need.

CASA’s Executive Director, Tahna Barton says that there will be other donation drives in the future for those who could not make it to the one held on Polk Street.

“We’re asking for people to drop off items such ass pillows, or wipes or diapers or pajamas that we can share with our foster youth that we serve. We’re always in need of hygiene products, and during Christmas we do a drive for pajamas to ensure that ever foster child in our care receives a new pair of pajamas before Christmas morning.”

Donations can also be dropped off at the CASA office in the County West building on Addison Avenue West in Twin Falls.

For more information visit 5thcasaidaho.org